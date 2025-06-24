Emergency crews use excavator to lift stuck horse out of mud in Maine

By Francis Flisiuk

CASCO, Maine (WMTW) — Members of at least six different Maine emergency departments helped rescue a horse stuck in the mud in Casco on Sunday.

The rescue took four hours.

Casco Fire & Rescue shared photos of the rescue in progress on Facebook, showing the horse named Dancer stuck in a mud hole. The 1,100-pound animal was unable to get out on her own after her rider had slid down a small incline at Jugtown Forest off Edes Falls Road in Casco.

Officials said during the long rescue, extra care was taken not to injure Dancer, and a local veterinarian was on hand to conduct a medical evaluation. After using an excavator to lift the horse out of the mud hole, the veterinarian found Dancer free of injuries and she was reunited with her owners.

Casco Fire & Rescue said the specialized training and equipment for large animal rescues offered by the fire departments in Harrison and Norway were greatly appreciated. On Aug. 2 and 9, Harrison fire officials will host introductory training sessions for first responders on large animal rescues. Horse and farm owners are invited to attend the first session for $25.

