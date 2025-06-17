Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem transported to DC-area hospital after allergic reaction, DHS says

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was transported by ambulance on Tuesday to a hospital in Washington, DC, after an allergic reaction, the Department of Homeland Security said.

“Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering,” said DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin.

CNN observed several Secret Service agents posted at several entrances outside the emergency room at the hospital where the secretary was admitted.

Noem, 53, who previously served as the governor of South Dakota and represented the state in Congress, was tapped to serve as President Donald Trump’s Homeland Security secretary just days after he was elected for a second term, positioning her as a critical member of his cabinet after he made immigration a major part of his campaign. She was confirmed for the role by the Senate in late January.

Since returning to office, Trump has pushed for an aggressive crackdown on immigration — ranging from deploying troops to the border to evoking wartime authority to deport undocumented migrants — and Noem has carried out the president’s agenda.

Noem, who also oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has called for the disaster relief agency to be dismantled, repeatedly criticizing it as ineffective and unnecessary. Last week, Trump said he plans to phase out FEMA after this year’s hurricane season.

