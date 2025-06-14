Visitor rescued after falling off cliff trying to view Kīlauea’s eruptions

By Jeremiah Estrada

HAWAII NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (KITV) — A male visitor was rescued at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Wednesday night after falling off of a steep cliff.

First responders at the national park rescued the 30-year-old Boston man who ventured off Byron Ledge Trail on June 11. The visitor suffered minor facial injuries from his 30-foot fall.

The man told search and rescue rangers that he wanted a closer look at Kīlauea’s eruptions and got too close to the sheer cliff edge. He did not have a flashlight and was not wearing a headlamp.

Park dispatch was notified about the fall at 9 p.m. Search and rescue rangers responded quickly and hoisted the man to safety after rappelling down the steep, heavily vegetated cliff face.

A tree broke his fall which prevented him from plunging even further. If he plummeted another hundred feet or so to the caldera floor, this could have resulted in his death.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park continues to remind people about these volcanic hazards:

Stay on marked trails and overlooks. Do not approach earth cracks or cliff edges, the edge is often unstable, undercut, or hidden by vegetation or loose rocks. Do not climb over rock walls, railings or safety barriers, they are there for your safety. Keep a close eye on everyone in your group, especially children. Carry a flashlight or headlamp at night and always wear sturdy footwear with good traction when hiking.

Since Kīlauea began this series of eruptions on Dec. 23, 2024, crowds of visitors have been coming to the national park to view the volcanic activity. The volcano’s 25th episode was the most recent on June 11 where lava fountains reached over 1,000, covering the crater floor with voluminous flows. The eruption area is closed off but can be seen from many overlooks along the caldera rim.

