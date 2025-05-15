Arabian horses show strength as the horse industry struggles in Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Santa Ynez valley has long been known for its equestrian roots.

But today, local ranches struggle to stay afloat.

Arabian horses are one of the oldest breeds in the world of horses.

For thousands of years, the Arabian horse has excelled in grace, agility and speed.

“There’s something special about Arabian horses they’re intelligent, they’re kind, they’re incredibly aware of their environments. They are nurtured to be so they had to live with their masters in the desert," said Arabian specialist Scott Benjamin of Australia.

Janina Merz raises Arabian horses at Om El Arabians in Santa Ynez Valley.

This season, she’s making sure the next generation is born.

“It’s a very important time. It’s the time that well. It’s the time where we get the next generation of horses … like this mare right here is six generations of our breeding … so she goes back all the way to our foundation that my parents bought in 1970," said Merz.

One of her Arabian horses is four days old, already showing potential to, one day, become a show horse.

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but foals aren’t born … they don’t come out friendly. You have to do things with them every day so that they get used to people," said Merz.

Over the years, Om el Arabians has raised hundreds of international champion horses, and is one of the most respected.

“This has become very much a Mecca now here at Om El which is one of the last remaining icons of the Arabian horse industry here in the valley," said Benjamin.

It's an industry where Santa Ynez Valley was once one of the largest horse breeding regions in the world, with a population of more than 20,000 horses.

But as time passed, that momentum took a turn.

“In the 80s, the horse business was very diverse very large. There’s a lot of people in it … in the Santa Ynez here, are about 200 Arabian breeding farms. Today, 40 years later, there’s less than a dozen," said horse rancher Bob Sweeney of Santa Ynez Valley Horseback Riding.

Horse ranchers believe the downturn is due, in part, to a series of recessions, and the overall cost of doing business.

“The cost of horse ownership went up … land went up. People lost their way during the recession … they lost their homes … they lost their cars … they lost business," said Sweeney.

Foaling season begins early in the year, as mares end their long 11-month gestation, when their new babies hit the ground.

Now, more than ever, the arrival of a new foal is a highly anticipated event, often involving 24-hour video surveillance cameras, sleepless nights for owners, and eventually, a beautiful, bouncing baby!

“When the babies are born everybody gathers to see what we have … it’s a very exciting time … often times we get a late night text … my mate! She’s going to foal tonight! Everybody shows up in the morning to see the baby … it’s really fun," said Sweeney.

“He’s doing very good. He’s got a really wonderful mommy. I think she has had maybe six or seven foals already … so he’s got a good mama," said Merz.

Horse breeders at Om el Arabians are projecting at least 30 foals this season.

“They’re not very many breeding farms, especially in the western part of the world. It’s an important thing to do because if we all stop breeding, then the breed will die," said Merz.

As horse breeding expanded to other nations, Om El Arabians is now among the longest tenured local breeders, and widely considered one of the most prolific Arabian horse breeders in the world.

Every year, the prestigious ranch has horse enthusiasts visiting just to see these intuitive animals up close and personal.

“To be in a valley that is so horse friendly and just all about community it’s just incredible," said horse rancher Kylee Parks of Moonshire Manor.

“As human beings, horses are incredibly social animals and there’s a special understanding that we share … that makes that bond so indescribably wonderful," said Benjamin.

Despite today's challenges, these majestic creatures seem determined to keep showing off their strength, not in muscle, but in heart.

“Because horses and humans will always share a special bond together, and they will always have a place together in our civilization," said Benjamin.

{Horses running}