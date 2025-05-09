Sanctuary Centers Showcases Local Artists to Promote Mental Health Awareness in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Community members came together for an art show celebrating mental health awareness month in Santa Barbara this week.

The art show was hosted by Sanctuary Centers' Integrated Health Clinic.

Visitors got a chance to explore artwork by clients, friends, and local artists.

It was also a chance for the community to learn more about the health services available.

"If I can have a painting in here that gives people a sense of hope I feel like I'm doing my job ... I'm really grateful to be part of this community, said artist Hank Pitcher.

"My hope is people can look at my work and see a part of themselves in it and be able to relate to the feelings that i poured out into them," said artist Jeff Veckner.

The art work is available for the community to enjoy at Sanctuary Centers' Integrated Health Clinic throughout the month of May.