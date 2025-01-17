Skip to Content
La Posada Interim Housing Community reaches 6 month mark since opening in Santa Barbara

today at 11:53 am
Published 11:54 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Just over six months ago, DignityMoves opened the La Posada interim housing community.

Located at 4500 Hollister, La Posada provides housing to individuals living in encampments in the immediate area.

This community includes 80 rooms, provides 24/7 security, intensive case management for each resident, three meals a day as well as mental and physical health care services.

Learn how residents are doing since its opening day, and what kind of services are helping them get back on their feet.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

