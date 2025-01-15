Skip to Content
SLO food bank gifted by “1% for Good” initiative

today at 12:05 pm
Published 12:30 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Lindsey Harn is San Luis Obispo County's top real estate agent, and she has started an initiative called "1% for Good."

Harn has an extensive real estate inventory and repertoire, and seeks to use her success to help others in her community.

Coming from a passion for supporting organizations in the local community that make a positive difference, she will be appearing at the SLO Food Bank to present a donation check.

We will have full coverage of this afternoon's check presentation, including an interview with Lindsey herself.

Jarrod Zinn

