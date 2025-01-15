Santa Barbara City Council votes to protect Italian Stone Pine trees on East Anapamu Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The historic Italian Stone Pine trees will be protected as the Santa Barbara City Council voted 6-0 Tuesday night to keep them on the 300 to 800 blocks of East Anapamu Street.

“For the council members to say ‘okay we have these issues city wide, but these are landmark trees, these are important to the look and feel of Santa Barbara.’ That was very gratifying," said Preservationist, Richard Closson.

The vote comes after the Street Tree Advisory Committee and the city's Parks and Recreation Department recommended replacing the Italian Stone Pines with Coast Live Oaks.

Some of the Italian Stone Pine trees had fallen over or had to be removed due to drought, tree pruning, damage to sidewalks and other causes, which at times made it difficult for people.

"Any tree that poses any kind of danger or safety issues, we are 100% of course we need to lose that tree, but the replanting will be stone pines," said Historian, Cheri Rae.

Last summer, four Italian Stone Pine trees were removed, but a little over 40 trees still remain creating a beautiful historic landmark.

Richard Closson hopes that in the future official signs of the historic trees will be posted under the street names, so those walking along East Anapamu Street will know of the history within the street.