Pasadena church gives back to community affected by Eaton Fire, assisted by World Central Kitchen

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A church in Pasadena that opened its doors last week to fire victims affected by the Eaton Fire got a boost of support on Tuesday.

The Church of the Nazarene Pasadena pastor first initiated a means to help out fire victims. Members of the Pasadena church say they acted fast, bringing clothes, food and water.

The word spread to neighbors of church members and on social media.

Instantly, fire victims came and were fed hot meals. A couple families who lost their homes to the Eaton Fire were given shelter. They have been sleeping at the church ever since.

By Thursday, the church was able to connect and receive water from the Culligan Water company.

Soon after more donations poured in. The church was able to get the help from Together We Thrive, a domestic non-profit from Augoura Hills, who supplied them with water.

The help did not stop there. Renowned non-profit World Central Kitchen, founded in 2010 by Spanish American chef and restaurateur José Andrés, heard about the church’s efforts. They supplied the church with ingredients and a taco truck from their restaurant partners Tacos 210 of Altadena.

Brian Block, who does community outreach for World Central Kitchen, says it’s pressure off their back.

“We’re so happy to have found them and that we can hook them up, so they don’t have to make their food this evening. And that all the evenings coming forward, they’ll be able to rely on us to bring hot foods so they can get together,” Block said. “That we stay here as long as it’s needed for the community to get back up on their feet.”

Church of the Nazarene Pasadena was able to feed about 150 people Tuesday night.

The church is located at 3541 Brandon St. and continues to help fire victims. Donations are more than welcome. A link to their church can be found here.

Block says WCK will continue to support the church in their efforts.

Currently, WCK is also distributing free hot meals to the public across Southern California, which can be found here.