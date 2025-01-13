Skip to Content
News

Jordanos steps up to provide food for first responders in the Los Angeles area fires

Jordanos is supporting the needs of first responders with food shipments to base camp in Pasadena.
Patrick Day
Jordanos is supporting the needs of first responders with food shipments to base camp in Pasadena.
By
New
Published 10:18 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - Jordanos, based in Goleta, is helping to meet the need to feed thousands of first responders on the front line of the Los Angeles area fires.

Urgent supplies are being delivered to a partner Scofield catering. They are on-site at the base camp in the Rose Bowl parking lot. Meals are provided for the fire crews when they get a break.

It's a 24/7 operation for the food services that have joined the overall essential services for the responders.

Jordanos has a large refrigerated truck on-site. They are resupplying it regularly.

This includes thousands of pounds of chicken and beef, juices, fajita bowls, and ice cream.

Jordanos has also been one of the first responders to needs at local disasters as well for years.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content