Jordanos steps up to provide food for first responders in the Los Angeles area fires

GOLETA, Calif. - Jordanos, based in Goleta, is helping to meet the need to feed thousands of first responders on the front line of the Los Angeles area fires.

Urgent supplies are being delivered to a partner Scofield catering. They are on-site at the base camp in the Rose Bowl parking lot. Meals are provided for the fire crews when they get a break.

It's a 24/7 operation for the food services that have joined the overall essential services for the responders.

Jordanos has a large refrigerated truck on-site. They are resupplying it regularly.

This includes thousands of pounds of chicken and beef, juices, fajita bowls, and ice cream.

Jordanos has also been one of the first responders to needs at local disasters as well for years.