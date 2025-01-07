Santa Maria group notices dwindled butterfly population at Pismo Beach Grove.

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The Santa Maria Outdoor Recreation Experience brought their group to the Pismo Beach butterfly grove before their scheduled beachside lunch.

The group formed near the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, receiving grants to get people back outside and into nature.

Today, the group particularly noticed that there are far less butterflies in the grove than previous years.

Park officials say that November is the peak season for butterflies and it goes down from there, so we won't be seeing any increase in the population until next year.