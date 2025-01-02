Buellton's community art project is getting bigger.

BUELLTON, Calif. - Submissions are open for local artists of any age to submit their work for Buellton's upcoming community art project.

After the current year's theme, "Exploring the Ocean," artists will be going "Up in the Air" for next year's displays.

Since the project's inception, it has grown to include over 80 local artisans from ages 5 to 80, all who live in or near Buellton.

This year the community added a new stretch of banners on Industrial Way, expanding from Avenue of the Flags and Highway 246, allowing for even more artists' work to be included.