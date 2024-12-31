Berlin police say they have detained a man who attacked 2 people with a knife

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say they have detained a man who attacked and injured two people in the city’s Charlottenburg neighborhood, further jolting Germany days after a deadly Christmas market attack elsewhere in the country. Police said Tuesday the attacker was a Syrian citizen with residency in Sweden. Police told The Associated Press that initial findings indicate the suspect may have signs of mental illness. Police told the AP there is no indication of a terrorist motivation. Local media outlets reported that several passersby pounced on the attacker and overpowered him until police arrived.

