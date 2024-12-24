Shooting at Indianapolis shopping mall injures 1, prompts police to evacuate holiday shoppers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old man allegedly fired shots inside an Indianapolis shopping mall, wounding one person and prompting officers to evacuate holiday shoppers on Monday night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the suspect was arrested hours after the Castleton Square Mall shooting on a felony charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon. Police were called to the mall on the city’s northeast side about 8:30 p.m. Officers evacuated shoppers during a busy shopping period two days before Christmas. Police initially said no one was injured but a man officers believe was wounded in the shooting later arrived at a hospital. He was in stable condition.