Matt Petgrave, involved in play that led to Adam Johnson’s death, asks for donations for legal costs

Hockey player Matt Petgrave has called the death of Adam Johnson “a tragic accident” in a public appeal for donations to his legal costs. Johnson, who had briefly played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, died after his neck was cut by Petgrave’s skate in a collision between the two opponents in a game in Sheffield, England, over a year ago. Petgrave has raised nearly 10,000 pounds ($12,500) after recently launching a drive on a UK-based crowdfunding site. A man whose name has not been released by police remains under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

