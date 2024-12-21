Top-ranking NYPD officer abruptly resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — The top uniformed police officer in the New York Police Department has resigned amid allegations he demanded sex from a subordinate. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Saturday she accepted the resignation of Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey on Friday night, effective immediately. John Chell, the department’s chief of patrol, will take over as interim chief. The department declined to comment on the allegations against Maddrey other than to say it “takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and will thoroughly investigate this matter.” Lawyers for Maddrey and his accuser didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Saturday.

