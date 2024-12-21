Daniels puts up 29 points as Cal Baptist defeats Fresno State 86-69

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 29 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Fresno State 86-69 on Saturday night.

Daniels also contributed three steals for the Lancers (6-6). Bradey Henige finished 5 of 6 from the floor to add 12 points. AJ Braun finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

The Bulldogs (4-8) were led by Zaon Collins, who recorded 14 points and six assists. Mykell Robinson added 13 points and nine rebounds for Fresno State. Jalen Weaver finished with 10 points.

Cal Baptist took the lead with 38 seconds remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 36-35 at halftime, with Daniels racking up nine points. Cal Baptist pulled away with an 11-3 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 15 points. They outscored Fresno State by 16 points in the final half, as Daniels led the way with a team-high 20 second-half points.

These two teams both play Saturday. Cal Baptist hosts Jackson State and Fresno State visits UNLV.

