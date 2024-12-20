Senate approves 235th judge of Biden’s term, beating Trump’s tally

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has secured the 235th judicial confirmation of his presidency. That’s an accomplishment that exceeds his predecessor’s total by one. Democrats put extra emphasis on the federal courts following Donald Trump’s far-reaching first term, when he filled three seats on the Supreme Court. Biden and Senate Democrats placed particular focus on adding women, minorities and public defenders to the judicial ranks. About two-thirds of Biden’s appointees are women and a solid majority of appointees are people of color. The most notable appointee was Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first African American woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

