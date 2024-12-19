Cuomo moves to sue a former aide who accused him of sexual harassment

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has filed a legal notice that he intends to sue a woman who accused him of sexual harassment. The filing on Thursday accuses former aide Charlotte Bennett of defaming him in a Dec. 9 statement that said the former governor sexually harassed her. Bennett came forward 2021 as the second woman to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, alleging he subjected her to invasive questions about her personal life and sexual relationships. Cuomo’s attorneys argue that a statement Bennett’s law firm made — and which Bennett posted on social media — was an act of defamation against the former governor.

