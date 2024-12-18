Teen charged in UK dance class stabbings pleads not guilty to murder

LONDON (AP) — A teen charged with killing three girls and wounding 10 other people in a stabbing rampage at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England this summer has had not guilty pleas entered for him in court. Axel Rudakubana, 18, who has refused to speak in court was read the charges Wednesday of three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and additional charges related to possessing the poison ricin and for having an al-Qaida manual. The not guilty pleas were entered by the court as he remained silent. His plea was made in a video appearance in Liverpool Crown Court from a prison in London where he is being held.

