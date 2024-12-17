Event promoters, hotels and lodging sites soon will have to disclose extra fees up front
AP Business Writer
The Federal Trade Commission says it will soon require hotels, vacation rental platforms and live event promoters to disclose any fees up front when they list prices. The FTC said on Tuesday that consumers often see advertised prices for hotel rooms, short-term rentals, and tickets to sporting events and concerts only to be surprised later by so-called “junk fees,” including resort fees, cleaning fees, processing fees and other extra charges. The new rule requires businesses to clearly and conspicuously disclose the true cost – including all mandatory fees – when they display any pricing for lodging or events. The rule is scheduled to go into effect in 120 days.