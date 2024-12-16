RFK Jr. meets with senators as questions swirl about Trump’s pick to lead health agency

Associated Press (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has swept onto Capitol Hill. The anti-vaccine health guru from the famous political family is reintroducing himself to senators as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the nation’s Health and Human Services Department. His arrival Monday was the start of a long process to win over senators. Kennedy’s wide-ranging views — yes to raw milk, no to fluoride, Ozempic and America’s favorite processed foods — are raising alarms in the scientific community and finding a mix of support, curiosity, skepticism and downright rejection among the senators. Trump picked Kennedy to lead Health and Human Services, which is the world’s largest public health agency, with a broad reach overseeing food and medicines used everyday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.