Jalen Weaver scores 19 to help Fresno State defeat San Diego 73-65 to end 5-game skid

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Weaver scored 19 points to guide Fresno State to a 73-65 victory over San Diego on Saturday night.

Weaver shot 7 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (4-7), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Alex Crawford added 18 points and Elijah Price scored 10.

Kjay Bradley Jr. finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Toreros (3-8). Colby Brooks added 10 points and Steven Jamerson II pitched in with nine points and 13 rebounds.

Weaver scored 11 points in the first half and Fresno State went into halftime trailing 37-32. Fresno State pulled off the victory after a 14-2 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave them the lead at 60-53 with 8:15 remaining in the half. Crawford scored 14 second-half points.

