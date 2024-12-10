FBI says 2 Homeland Security agents in Utah sold illegal drugs for profit through informant

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Federal authorities say that two Department of Homeland Security agents in Utah illegally sold drugs through an informant in a scheme that brought in up to $300,000. Court documents say that the informant told officials the drugs came from evidence seized in a prior investigation. Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent David Cole was arrested Friday. He faces a single drug conspiracy charge and faces 10 years or more in prison if convicted. Cole’s attorney says he is an outstanding agent with many years of service, but declined to directly address the allegations against him. It was not immediately clear if the second agent could face charges.

