Supreme Court rejects Wisconsin parents’ challenge to school guidance for transgender students
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Wisconsin parents who wanted to challenge a school district’s guidance for supporting transgender students. The justices, acting Monday in a case from Eau Claire, left in place an appellate ruling dismissing the parents’ lawsuit. Parents with children in Eau Claire public schools argued in a lawsuit that the school district’s policy violates constitutional protections for parental rights and religious freedom. Sixteen Republican-led states had urged the court to take up the parents’ case. Lower courts had found that the parents lacked the legal right, or standing, to sue. The courts said no parent presented evidence that the policy affected them or their children.