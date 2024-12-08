Ghana’s ruling party candidate concedes presidential election to his opposition rival

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s vice president and ruling party candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, has conceded to opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama in the country’s presidential election, ahead of the official announcement. Bawumia was running as the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, or NPP, which has struggled to resolve the economic crisis under outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo. Jubilations broke out in parts of the country including in the capital, Accra. The election was held against the backdrop of the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

