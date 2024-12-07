South Korean prosecutors detain ex-defense chief over martial law imposition, reports say

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — News reports say South Korean prosecutors have detained a former defense minister who allegedly recommended last week’s brief but stunning martial law imposition to President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yonhap news agency reported that ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun voluntarily appeared on Sunday at a Seoul prosecutors’ office, where he had his mobile phone confiscated and was detained. Yonhap says Kim was moved to a Seoul detention center. Kim’s reported detention came a day after Yoon avoided an opposition-led bid to impeach him, with most ruling party lawmakers boycotting a floor vote to prevent a two-thirds majority needed to suspend his presidential powers.

