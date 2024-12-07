Settlement offers nearly $9M to Louisiana nursing home residents kept in warehouse during hurricane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Some residents of seven Louisiana nursing homes who were sent to ride out 2021’s Hurricane Ida in a warehouse are being offered shares of a nearly $9 million settlement. Retired state Judge William “Rusty” Knight says all the 427 former residents who filed legal claims are being sent letters outlining the proposed settlement. Knight says amounts differ based on patients’ individual circumstances. People who don’t contest the amount offered can expect to receive money within a few weeks. A hearing for those who want to fight the settlement will be held in January. More than 800 residents of nursing homes owned by Bob Dean Jr. were evacuated to an ill-equipped warehouse.

