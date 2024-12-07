Romanian prosecutors conduct raids linked to funding of Georgescu’s campaign

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian prosecutors have conducted raids linked to an man suspected of illegally financing a campaign to promote Calin Georgescu’s presidential run. It comes after the country’s top court annulled the elections in which the far-right candidate had won the first round. The raids at three properties in the central city of Brasov were based on suspicions of voter corruption, money laundering and cyber fraud. Prosecutors said that the funds are suspected of originating from criminal activities. Romania’s Constitutional Court on Friday made the unprecedented decision to cancel the presidential elections and order a rerun.

