South Korean lawmakers set to vote on impeachment after martial law debacle

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean lawmakers are set to vote later Saturday on impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived attempt to impose martial law, as protests grew nationwide calling for his removal. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the motion submitted by opposition lawmakers would get the two-thirds majority required for Yoon to be impeached. But it appeared more likely after the leader of Yoon’s own party on Friday endorsed suspending his constitutional powers, describing him as unfit to hold the office and capable of taking more extreme actions, including renewed attempts to impose martial law.

