Burkina Faso’s military junta sacks the prime minister and dissolves the government

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s ruling military junta has issued a decree dismissing Prime Minister Apollinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela and announcing the dissolution of the national government. A decree by the junta leader, Ibrahim Traore, said officials in the dissolved government will continue to perform their duties until a new government is formed. No reason was given for the move on Friday. The junta in Burkina Faso seized power in September 2022 by ousting the military rule of Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba about eight months after it staged a coup to remove democratically elected President Roch Marc Kaboré.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.