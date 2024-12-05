Bayreuth trims 150th anniversary festival, citing budget cuts

The Bayreuth Festival has dropped four productions from its 150th anniversary season in 2026 because of budget cuts. The festival devoted to Richard Wagner said Thursday the decision was prompted by public-service sector labor contracts that apply to its employees and an inability to increase revenue. The festival said it is 55% self-financed. Bayreuth, built to composer’s specifications and run by his great-granddaughter Katharina, planned to present all 10 of the composer’s mature works plus the festival debut of “Rienzi,” Wagner’s rarely performed third opera. It said “Rienzi” be performed along with the Ring Cycle, “Parsifal” and “The Flying Dutchman.”

