Bangladesh court bans publication of speeches by ousted Prime Minister Hasina

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A special tribunal in Bangladesh has banned the publication of any speeches by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is in exile in India after being ousted in August after mass protests. The decision came a day after Hasina made her first public speech in a virtual address to supporters of her Awami League party in New York, in which she accused Bangladesh’s interim leader of perpetrating genocide and failing to protect minorities, especially Hindus, since her ouster. The Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal made the decision in response to a request by government prosecutors for a ban on speeches by Hasina on mainstream or social media. Hasina was ousted in a mass uprising in which hundreds of protesters were killed.

