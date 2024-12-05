Albanians abroad will vote for the first time in parliamentary elections set for May

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president has set May 11 as the date for the country’s next parliamentary election, and Albanians living in other countries will for the first time be able to cast their ballots from overseas. Albania’s number of potential voters is 3.6 million even though the small Balkan country’s current population is no more than 2.4 million. Emigrants will be able to cast ballots electronically or by mail, under a reform passed this year with support from both of the country’s main political parties. The elections will choose 140 representatives with terms of four years.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.