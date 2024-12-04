Zealous tourists are unfazed by South Korea’s sudden martial law turmoil

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Many tourists in Seoul seemed largely unfazed by the political turmoil unfolding in the capital as they flocked to the city’s largest palace, local landmarks and shopping streets. Some awoke Wednesday morning to worried text messages from friends and family, who heard the news about President Yoon Suk Yeol’s stunning martial law declaration. But his martial law was effective for only about six hours, as the National Assembly voted to overrule the president. With the declaration formally lifted, tourists ventured from their hotels. At Gyeongbokgung Palace, the largest of royal palaces, tourists wore traditional clothing rented from nearby shops as they posed for photos in the cold morning.

