Japan dispatches a plane and navy ship after spotting a Russian submarine

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has dispatched a surveillance plane and a navy ship after spotting a Russian submarine off the coast of a southwestern island near Taiwan. The Japanese Joint Staff said the Russian Kilo-class submarine was sighted 31 miles south of Yonaguni Island, Japan’s westernmost territory. It said Tuesday that there was no breach of Japan’s territorial waters by the Russian submarine and an accompanying naval ship.

