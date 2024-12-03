Funeral being held in NY for Israeli American soldier killed during last year’s Oct. 7 Hamas attack

SYOSSET, N.Y. (AP) — A New York Jewish community is mourning the death of a young Israeli American soldier who Israeli authorities had believed was taken hostage following Hamas’ attack on Israel last Oct. 7. Funeral services are being held Tuesday for Omer Neutra in a synagogue on Long Island where he grew up. The Israeli military said Monday the 21-year-old wasn’t taken alive by Hamas but killed during the group’s surprise attack on the Nova Music Festival. That attack sparked the latest regional conflict. Neutra’s family held out hope their son was still alive after being pulled out of his disabled tank.

