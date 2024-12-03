Does Shohei Ohtani still owe his manager Dave Roberts a new Porsche?

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Hey Shohei Ohtani, where is the fancy Porsche you hinted at giving your manager Dave Roberts if the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series?

Well, the Dodgers won the World Series against the New York Yankees more than a month ago, so what gives?

Visiting Tokyo on Wednesday and speaking to mostly Japanese reporters, Roberts was reminded that Ohtani gave teammate Joe Kelly a new Porsche when Kelly agreed to hand over his No. 17 to the Japanese superstar after he joined the Dodgers from the Angels.

Subsequently, Ohtani gave Roberts a toy Porsche and then, according to Roberts, hinted the real thing might still be coming.

“Where’s my real car?” Roberts recalled asking.

According to Roberts, Ohtani replied; “If we win the World Series, maybe we’ll talk about it.”

Well, Roberts suggested he’s ready to talk, if it’s only in jest.

“So we won the World Series, Roberts said. “I don’t know. Good question.”

