Artist Jasleen Kaur wins Turner Prize for work exploring her Scottish Sikh identity

LONDON (AP) — An artist whose work exploring her Scottish Sikh identity includes a vintage Ford car draped in a crocheted doily has won the U.K.’s prestigious Turner Prize. Jasleen Kaur was awarded the 25,000-pound ($32,000) prize by actor James Norton during a ceremony at the Tate Britain gallery in London. A jury praised the way 38-year-old Kaur “weaves together the personal, political and spiritual” through “unexpected and playful combinations of material,” including family photos, a Ford Escort car and the popular Scottish soda Irn Bru, along with immersive music. The Turner Prize was founded in 1984 to reward young artists, the prize helped make stars of potter Grayson Perry, sculptor Anish Kapoor and filmmaker Steve McQueen.

