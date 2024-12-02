Vikings of Solvang holds massive caregiver celebration in Buellton

BUELLTON, Calif. - The Vikings of Solvang have been holding Christmas parties to honor caregivers, teachers, and aids of special needs children since 1976.

At the Marriott in Buellton today, they saw the largest attendance in the event's history.

Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, and The Grinch stopped by to spread holiday cheer to over 900 special needs kids, and those who assist them each day.

As part of the month-long Julefest celebration in Solvang, this annual event is clearly becoming a beloved tradition.