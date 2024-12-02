Hawaii crime boss dies prison months after being convicted, authorities say

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say a Hawaii crime boss who was convicted of racketeering charges last summer has died in prison. The Bureau of Prisons said in a news release Monday that 50-year-old Michael Miske was found unresponsive Sunday morning at the Federal Detention Center Honolulu and that life-saving efforts failed to save him. His cause of death isn’t clear. Miske was convicted in July of 13 charges including racketeering conspiracy, murder in the aid of racketeering, and kidnapping resulting in death. He was accused of orchestrating crimes that included the kidnapping of a 72-year-old accountant who owed a debt.

