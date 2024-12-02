PARIS (AP) — Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral has some surprising stories to tell before it reopens this weekend after five years of restoration. The cathedral is considered France’s geographic center, marked by a plaque used to measure distances nationwide. Its famed chimera sculptures were actually 19th-century additions by architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc. During the French Revolution, Notre Dame was stripped of religious symbols, renamed “Notre-Dame of the reason,” and even used as a wine warehouse. In 1977, the long-lost beheaded statues from its facade were rediscovered and restored. And the 2019 fire that prompted the latest renovations exposed a global lack of outdoor lead pollution guidelines.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.