Wisconsin Democratic leader Ben Wikler enters the race to lead the national party

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party in Wisconsin, says he’s joined the race to lead the national party after an election that swept Donald Trump and Republicans to power in Washington. Since losing control of the White House, the Senate and the House, Democrats are looking for new leadership to tackle the nation’s problems with the additional challenge of confronting four more years of Donald Trump’s presidency. Other candidates to chair the Democratic National Committee are Ken Martin, chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, and Martin O’Malley, a former Maryland governor and current Social Security administrator. The DNC will choose its successor in February.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.