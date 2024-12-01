Biden has AIDS Memorial Quilt at White House to observe World AIDS Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday had the AIDS Memorial Quilt spread on the White House South Lawn to observe World AIDS Day. Gathered with the president and his wife, Jill, were survivors, family members and advocates to memorialize the lives lost to the epidemic. The president emphasized the federal government’s support for the 1.2 million people in the United States living with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which can lead to AIDS. The quilt contains 50,000 panels that commemorate 105,000 people who died due to AIDS-related illnesses.

