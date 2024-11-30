India’s Adani says his group is committed to compliance after US bribery and fraud charges

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian tycoon Gautam Adani says his conglomerate is committed to “world-class regulatory compliance” after being indicted in the U.S. on fraud charges and an alleged bribery scheme worth millions of dollars, his first remarks since the accusations surfaced. Adani is a major power player in India and is perceived as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was thrust into the spotlight on Nov. 20 when U.S. prosecutors in New York charged him and seven of his associates with securities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and wire fraud, as well as duping investors by concealing that his company’s huge solar energy project on the subcontinent was being facilitated by bribes.

