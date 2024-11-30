A landmark climate change case will open at the top UN court as island nations fear rising seas
Associated Press
THE HAGUE (AP) — The top United Nations court will take up the largest case in its history on Monday. It opens two weeks of hearings into what countries worldwide are legally required to do to combat climate change and help vulnerable nations fight its devastating impact. Island nations who fear they could simply disappear under rising sea waters have lobbied for years for such a court case. The U.N. General Assembly asked the International Court of Justice last year for an opinion on “the obligations of States in respect of climate change.”