Jailed Kremlin critic convicted again and handed new prison term for opposing the war in Ukraine

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Gorinov has been convicted again for opposing Russia’s war in Ukraine and handed a three-year prison term. A swift, three-day trial against Gorinov, once a low-profile activist, underscored Moscow’s intolerance of any dissenting voices. Gorinov, a 63-year-old former member of a Moscow municipal council, is already serving a seven-year prison term for public criticism of the full-scale invasion. Gorinov was first convicted in July 2022, when a court in Moscow sentenced him to seven years in prison for “spreading false information” about the Russian army. He was the first known Russian sent to prison under a 2022 law that essentially bans any public expression about the war that deviates from the official narrative.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.