3 people wounded in Black Friday shooting at mall in Little Rock, Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been wounded in a shooting at an Arkansas mall on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Little Rock police say the Black Friday shooting at Park Plaza in Little Rock was an isolated incident rather than an active shooter situation. Chief Heath Helton said in an afternoon news conference that responding officers found one wounded person at the scene and two others arrived at a hospital later. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a statement that two people were involved in the shooting. No arrests were immediately announced.

