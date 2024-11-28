Jon Batiste, Ledisi, Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle to perform during Super Bowl pregame

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl will have some Louisiana flavor: Multi-talented performer Jon Batiste will hit the pregame stage to sing the national anthem, while Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle are to perform “America the Beautiful.” The performances will take place Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans before the NFL’s championship matchup and halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar. Ledisi will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as part of the pregame performances that will air on Fox. All the pregame performers are Louisiana natives. The national anthem and “America the Beautiful” will be performed by actor Stephanie Nogueras in American sign language. Otis Jones IV will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

