Police car crashes into New Zealand prime minister’s limousine; no injuries reported

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Officials say a police car drove into the rear of a limousine transporting New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis and no one was hurt. The crash happened Wednesday on the main road toward the airport in Wellington, New Zealand’s capital, where the parliament is located. Police are investigating the minor crash. No members of the public were involved. The agency that manages official vehicles says the rear of the limousine was damaged. Luxon told reporters Thursday he was “fine.”

